Wednesday, March 27th 2019 Show Links
SCOTLAND: Police officer faces jail for falsifying evidence and lying about investigation

by Steven Rae
March 27, 2019, 12:25 pm
An Aberdeen police officer has been told he could go to prison after he admitted lying and falsifying evidence.

Graeme McEwan was called to deal with a car crash at Aberdeen International Airport and failed to interview several people, then lied about how he had dealt with the investigation – and was caught out.

PC Graeme McEwan

The Evening Express reported last week that McEwan, 48, had previously admitted through his solicitor Paul Barnett an offence of neglecting and violating his duties, but appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday to plead guilty to the charge in person.

Sentence was deferred for background reports.

For the full story, see the Evening Express website.

