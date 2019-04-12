SCOTLAND: Police forced to ‘babysit’ teenagers running amok in streets

Police officers are spending increasing hours acting as “babysitters” for crowds of unruly youngsters who gather in the heart of Aberdeen.

Sergeant David Cowie, revealed the force’s “frustrations” over the level of manpower required to keep watch over a rising number of young people causing trouble.

The situation reached boiling point this week when a huge fracas broke out involving 30 youths, which led to three arrests, and patrols have now been ramped up.

And Sgt Cowie voiced fears that the “intimidating” groups of 14 to 18-year-old troublemakers could put people off visiting the city centre.

He said: “Youths have been our biggest issue and it’s becoming pretty frustrating, to be honest.

“It is like we are babysitters for everybody’s children in the city centre just now.”

