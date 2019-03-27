SCOTLAND: Police appeal for help as teenage girl remains missing since last night

Police have appealed for help after an Aberdeen teenager was reported missing.

Demi Pert, 18, has been reported missing from her home in the Broomhill area of Aberdeen.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “She was last seen at around 8.30pm last night and our concerns are growing for her as more time passes.

“She is around 5ft 4in tall with brown hair usually tied up in a ponytail.

“She may be wearing a grey Superdry sweatshirt, black leggings, black slip-on shoes and was last seen with a beige handbag and a pink canvas holdall.

“She also has braces on her teeth.

“We would also ask Demi if she sees or hears our appeal to get in touch to let us know she is okay.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 0501 of March 27.