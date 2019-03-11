SCOTLAND: Police appeal as three cars stolen from same north-east town over weekend

Three vehicles have been stolen from a north-east town over the weekend.

The cars, a Volkswagen Golf, a Toyota Avensis and an Audi A4, were taken from the Stonehaven area at some point between Saturday and Sunday.

A grey Volkswagen Golf GTI, registration X11 GGY was stolen from MacDonald Road.

A silver Toyota Avensis, SY06 RXR, was taken from Provost Barclay Drive.

And, a silver Audi A4, registration FY06 OAC was stolen from Kings Road.

Anyone who has seen these vehicles, or has any information which may assist police, is asked to contact officers on 101 using reference number CF0057610319.