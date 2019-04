A Belfast man has been fined £1,000 and banned from the road for three years after being caught drink-driving in his work van in Aberdeen.

Sean McCafferty, 27, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident on Wellington Road.

An employee at a petrol station took the 27-year-old’s keys and contacted police.

The court was told McCafferty was more than three times the limit.

