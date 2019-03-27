SCOTLAND: Pervert who travelled to meet ʻ14-year-old girl’ faces jail after vigilante group snare

A pervert who travelled 200 miles to meet a 14-year-old girl was snared by a vigilante group and could now face imprisonment.

Alexander Elliott arrived at a Greggs branch in Glasgow’s George Square expecting a teenager called “Poppy” to meet him.

The 45-year-old had come from Elgin with a packet of condoms in his pocket but did not find his prey waiting for him.

Instead, Elliott was confronted by members of the Wolfpack Hunters group who confronted him and alerted the police.

He now faces jail after he admitted contacting what he believed was a 14-year-old girl and sending indecent images online.

