A paedophile who raped a young girl and sexually abused another child has died in jail.

Peter Carter, 53, was locked up for nine years for the offences, but has been found dead after serving less than half his sentence.

The pervert abused the girls for four years but was brought to justice in 2015.

Carter, who moved to Scotland from Huddersfield in Yorkshire, died in his cell at HMP Glenochil, according to the Scottish Prison Service.

