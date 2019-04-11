Thursday, April 11th 2019 Show Links
SCOTLAND: One person dead and more injured after two-car collision

by Louise Glen
April 11, 2019, 11:14 pm Updated: April 11, 2019, 11:14 pm
One person has died and others have been injured in a two-car crash in the Highlands.

Emergency crews were called to the A828 near Appin at about 4.40pm on Thursday April 11.

Police closed the road, which is the main route between Fort William and Oban, while they investigated the circumstances of the collision.

Officers have confirmed that one person had died in the crash.

It is understood that several other people were hurt, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The crash, involving a blue Toyota 4×4 and a red hatchback, happened just north of the Creagan Inn restaurant.

For the full story, see The Press and Journal website.

