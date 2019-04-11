SCOTLAND: One person dead and more injured after two-car collision

One person has died and others have been injured in a two-car crash in the Highlands.

Emergency crews were called to the A828 near Appin at about 4.40pm on Thursday April 11.

Police closed the road, which is the main route between Fort William and Oban, while they investigated the circumstances of the collision.

Officers have confirmed that one person had died in the crash.

It is understood that several other people were hurt, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

*UPDATE* 20:08⌚️️#A828 between Creagan and Appin remains ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ in both directions for collision investigation work following an earlier RTC. Diversion is in operation as shown below 👇@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/ZDyGDyoabb — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 11, 2019

The crash, involving a blue Toyota 4×4 and a red hatchback, happened just north of the Creagan Inn restaurant.

