A hotel has closed its doors – with “difficult trading conditions” due to the oil and gas downturn blamed.

All 12 staff members at the Bauhaus Hotel on Langstane Place in Aberdeen have been made redundant after it ceased trading.

Administrators from RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed at the end of last week.

The firm is helping those who have booked the hotel find alternative accommodation, with many being referred to outlets nearby.

