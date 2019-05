A north-east town has been described as a “no-go” area at night after teenagers drove at a group of tourists – before throwing potatoes at them.

Complaints of antisocial behaviour in Grantown-on-Spey are mounting, with the community council now urging parents to keep their children in check to prevent them scaring off tourists.

Residents claim that as well as problems with noisy cars and nuisance bikers, youths often “jump out” or unleash foul-mouth tirades at passers-by in the Highalnd town.

