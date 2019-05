A thug who kicked his girlfriend’s chihuahua into the air leaving it squealing with pain has been jailed.

Kevin Goffin, 37, approached his partner while she was walking her pet dogs.

They then got into an argument and he swung his foot at the animal, causing it to travel two or three feet in the air and “yelp” in pain.

Following the attack by Goffin, of Aberdeen, vets had to give the dog methadone before it would let them touch it, a court heard.

