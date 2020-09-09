GEORGE CRAN: Scotland, you’re losing me – I just don’t care how bad it is anymore

Pottering around on Monday, doing all the things I needed to do and avoiding others I didn’t want to do, I was struck by a strange feeling.

Usually on a day like that, I’ll be at work or spending time with family and every so often I’ll remember Scotland are playing later on.

And there will be a flutter of excitement in my belly. Always.

No matter if we’re playing Germany and are likely to get Mullered or we’re facing an also-ran like San Marino that we’ll, hopefully, sweep past.

There’s always that mixture of apprehension and anticipation about what might happen – will we see the same old slog or will Scotland finally put a performance together that makes me proud to be Scottish.

It has always been there, since I can remember watching the national team when we used to qualify for tournaments.

This week it wasn’t.

When I say the feeling, or lack of one, struck me that’s what actually happened.

I just stopped randomly in the middle of the pavement. People behind me must have thought I’d gone strange or something, just standing there going ‘huh, I don’t care anymore’.

I wondered whether it was because of the post-lockdown feeling of being detached from people, working from home and without the usual socialising etc.

Or maybe I’m just older, have a family and there’s more important things in the world for me than a football match in the Czech Republic.

But no, the apathy has been brought on by the Scotland team itself.

Not just Steve Clarke and the squad of players he has now but the last 22 years of failure.

We’ve had some good teams in that time and some proper footballers – we even have a few in the squad right now.

But I don’t really want to watch them any more – and that’s with barely any football since March!

Friday was very poor, a random formation the players didn’t seem to understand, players out of position and very little attacking threat. It was a tough watch.

Then Monday in the Czech Republic was even worse. We might have won but the home side, thrown together from local players in about three hours made our team of Premier League stars and Premiership winners look a shambles.

It’s on Clarke and the squad now to change that.

He’ll have to do it quickly, too, because I certainly won’t be the only ardent Scotland fan nearing the point where they throw in the towel and give up on the small hope of success.

It was great to be back at Dens Park last week, seemed like an eternity since I’d wandered around the place.

All socially-distanced and with proper Covid measures in place of course, only allowed through the gate down the side of the Bob Shankly Stand.

And kept outside, too, around the side of the pitch behind the dugouts.

Then trying to interview players and manager with two metres between us and the heavens opening and soaking us all.

Still getting used to a pre-season in the autumn!

And we’ll all get used to the new rules in place for matches when fans return later this year.

I’m still hopeful supporters will be allowed in when the Championship restarts next month but we’ll have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, speaking to manager James McPake I was encouraged to hear him say he was looking to add more new faces.

The worry was purse-strings would be tight at Dens but it sounds like the squad will have the depth needed for a title tilt.

I’ve no doubt Micky Mellon will have been using the international break to get some work done on the training field.

On the back of a 4-0 thumping at Kilmarnock, it was probably a decent time for a breather. Usually players want to get straight back out there but this week will have been a good time to take stock of what has been a good start to life in the Premiership.

To be honest, they’ll need all the breath they’ve got to shackle Rangers at Ibrox this week.

Never mind the play-off semi-final with Israel. If it’s Norway in the final, I’m watching from behind the couch.

They’ve got the best young striker in world football in Erling Haaland. Meanwhile, Scotland brought on a right-back up top on Monday.