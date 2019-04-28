SCOTLAND: Mum-of-three Karen sheds six stone in a year

A north-east woman has been given a new lease of life shedding more than six stone in just a year – thanks to a weight-loss workshop.

Karen Stewart, 47, has overhauled her life after joining WW – formerly known as Weight Watchers – in March last year.

The decision to join WW has proved to be a successful one and Karen has managed to go from a size 20 to a size 12 in the process.

The mum from Ellon, who is now set to undertake several running challenges including covering 1,000 miles, was inspired to join the weight loss group after a routine eye test flagged up cause for concern.

To find out how she did it, see the Evening Express website.