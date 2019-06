Effie the lamb thinks she’s a dog – and she is inseparable from her two best canine friends.

The two-month-old ‘sheepdog’ goes for walkies with unlikely companions German Shepherd Breagha and Labrador Meg – then naps with them afterwards.

The tiny lamb was taken in by Gemma MacLeod, 37, aged just two days old. The weakest of triplets, she had a bad leg which at first left her lame.

But now she’s happy as Larry playing with the dogs – and even tries to steal their food.

