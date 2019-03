Fast food giant McDonald’s has announced plans to open its first restaurant in a north-east town.

The burger chain has lodged proposals for a new establishment on Watermill Road in Fraserburgh.

The company’s latest drive-thru would be located next to the town’s Asda supermarket.

Three separate applications for the project have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council by Planware Ltd, on behalf of McDonald’s.

