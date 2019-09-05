SCOTLAND: Man’s body ‘dumped beside sheds’ in north-east town

The body of a dad-of-one was moved from a north-east flat and “dumped” beside sheds, his shocked loved ones have said.

Police launched an investigation after the body of Aaron Rossiter was discovered on Ythan Terrace in Ellon at 8.15am last Thursday.

The family of the 25-year-old said they were later told someone had moved his body from a property and left it outside between two sheds.

Police are investigating the circumstances of his death and how his body came to be where it was found.

Aaron’s loved ones said they have been told prosecutors cannot charge the person who moved his body as there is no law in place in Scotland to make it a crime.

