SCOTLAND: Man with ‘dark fantasies’ of sexually abusing children avoids jail

A man who created a fake online dating profile to claim he was engaging in sexual activities with children yesterday avoided prison.

Bryan Miller, 51, was given a three-year supervision order and put on the sex offenders register for three years.

He admitted making sick claims to a man he was chatting up online in what appeared to be an effort to persuade the near stranger to engage in sordid activities.

Using the profile name “Ben Miller,” he spoke to a man from Yorkshire on two sites on August 30 last year.

Miller sent the man messages in which he asked if he wanted to engage in sexual acts with boys.

The hypothetical acts, he wrote, would include children aged between nine and 11 and would include another adult.

However, after they made provisional arrangements to meet up, the other man blocked him and reported him to the police.

For the full story, see The Press and Journal website.