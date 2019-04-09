SCOTLAND: Man who lost both legs to heroin jailed for selling the drug to undercover cops

A north-east man who lost both his legs to heroin has been jailed after selling the drug to undercover police officers.

David Strachan was tricked into supplying the Class A drug to officers who were investigating links between local dealers and English crime gangs.

Police infiltrated Fraserburgh’s drug scene, and had been tipped off that a “man in a wheelchair” was a source of the drug.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday that Strachan, 41, of Moray Road, Fraserburgh, was caught as part of Operation Corner – a crackdown on predominantly English organised crime groups targeting the region to sell drugs.

