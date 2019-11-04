Monday, November 4th 2019 Show Links
SCOTLAND: Man trapped after crane overturns on north-east road

by Steven Rae
November 4, 2019, 11:33 am
A man is trapped following a crash involving a crane on a major road in north-east Scotland.

Emergency services were called to the A96 west of Elgin at around 10.20am after the crane overturned.

Drivers have been warned by Traffic Scotland that the road is closed and has advised motorists to find alternative routes.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue: “We were called to a collision involving a crane which has overturned off the A96 west of Elgin.

“We are currently attempting to release a casualty from the vehicle.

“We have three appliances at the scene along with a heavy rescue unit.”

