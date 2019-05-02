SCOTLAND: Man sent disturbing indecent video to colleague of naked boys and donkey

A north-east man sent a colleague an indecent video involving young children and a donkey – and then laughed about it.
Phillip Ferguson, 63, sent his colleague the disturbing video on Whatsapp and the shocked man told him he needed help.
Not perturbed, Ferguson joked: “Haha, you have just found that out? LOL.”
Depute fiscal Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the video, which lasted 29 seconds, showed two naked male children and a donkey.
Devices were seized and officers discovered two videos with a total combined play length of 42 seconds – the second video showed a boy performing an indecent act in a classroom with other children.
