A thug pulled an air pistol on a labourer and a 14-year-old boy for making too much noise putting up a fence.

Daniel Stewart, 24, approached the two workers on Lochside Road in Peterhead before producing the handgun from his boxer shorts and pointing it directly at them.

Stewart told the man and the 14-year-old schoolboy, who was working with the garden services firm for the summer: “I’ll make you shut up.”

For the full story, see The Evening Express website.