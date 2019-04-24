SCOTLAND: Man jailed for pushing hose through ex’s door and flooding her home

A man has been jailed after pushing a garden hose through his ex-partner’s door and flooding her home.

Maxwell Stewart had been drinking when he went on a spree of destruction on Friday night, and the 30-year-old admitted a string of offences when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

The court heard that, after hurling a paving slab through a car window on Westray Road, Stewart, of Aberdeen, sought refuge at Joana Stewart’s property on Berneray Place in the city as he feared police officers were on his tail.

When his former partner refused to let him in, the accused became aggressive and began pounding on her door.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter described how Stewart’s behaviour then became even more erratic.

She said: “The woman then saw the accused feed her garden hose through the gap it had made.

“He turned on the water and caused flooding in the vestibule area.”

For the full story, see The Press and Journal website.