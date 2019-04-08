SCOTLAND: Man has nose ripped off and another stabbed outside Nacho Novo pub

A man has reportedly had his nose ripped off while another has allegedly been stabbed outside Nacho Novo’s pub in Glasgow.

The attacks are said to have happened at the NN10 pub on Paisley Road on Saturday night.

According to STV News it is understood a 48-year-old man had his nose ripped off at 5.15pm before being taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Another fight is then said to have broken out around 30 minutes later, resulting in a man allegedly being stabbed outside the bar.

The man’s condition is said to be “stable” and police said they were following a “positive line of inquiry”.