SCOTLAND: Man fined for using tracking device to find out if wife was cheating

A husband has been fined more than £3,000 after fitting a tracking device to his wife’s car in a bid to find out if she was cheating.

“Controlling” Gavin Pirie, of Dyce, Aberdeen, took the measure on two separate occasions after suspecting his wife of 13 years was being unfaithful.

The 43-year-old also repeatedly contacted her by text and by phone and messaged her to ask where she was.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the pair were now separated after the woman noticed “a change in the accused’s behaviour in terms of him becoming more controlling”.

