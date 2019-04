An Aberdeen man has been fined for spying on a woman in her bathroom.

Joe Sudron, 35, admitted causing the woman “fear and alarm” by covertly placing an iPod and a mobile phone inside her house to monitor her activities.

The devices were set up to make “repeated audio recordings” of her while she was in the property.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday that the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, discovered the first hidden device on May 19 last year.

