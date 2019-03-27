SCOTLAND: Man due in court after allegedly throwing chair during Rangers match in Aberdeen

A man has been arrested and charged after trouble flared at a Scottish Cup clash between Aberdeen and Rangers.

Police from Aberdeen travelled to an address near Glasgow yesterday following the release of CCTV images.

A Dons fan was treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for a head injury as a result of the incident at Pittodrie on March 3.

On Monday, Police Scotland released a series of images of a Rangers fan they believe could assist them in their inquiries.

Wearing a hood over his head, a 21-year-old man was led away from the address by officers who made the trip south yesterday afternoon, and llater charged in relation to an alleged culpable and reckless conduct incident.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

