Wednesday, March 27th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Court

SCOTLAND: Man due in court after allegedly throwing chair during Rangers match in Aberdeen

by Steven Rae
March 27, 2019, 12:10 pm
The 21-year-old is led away by police.
The 21-year-old is led away by police.
Send us a story

A man has been arrested and charged after trouble flared at a Scottish Cup clash between Aberdeen and Rangers.

Police from Aberdeen travelled to an address near Glasgow yesterday following the release of CCTV images.

A Dons fan was treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for a head injury as a result of the incident at Pittodrie on March 3.

On Monday, Police Scotland released a series of images of a Rangers fan they believe could assist them in their inquiries.

Wearing a hood over his head, a 21-year-old man was led away from the address by officers who made the trip south yesterday afternoon, and llater charged in relation to an alleged culpable and reckless conduct incident.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

For the full story, see The Evening Express.

More from the Evening Telegraph

Breaking

    Cancel