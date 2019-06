A man has died after an incident in Aberdeen city centre.

According to the Evening Express, a section of Denburn Road was down to one lane, with a section of Union Street also cordoned off, as emergency services dealt with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said they were called at 5am, with the man discovered on Denburn Road.

Officers confirmed he was taken Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but sadly died.

For people who might be seeking some support in coping with life, the Samaritans offer a free and confidential emotional support service. Samaritans are available 24 hours a day, every day, on telephone number 116 123.