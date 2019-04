A man has died after a crash on the A96 last night.

Shane Reginald Drury, 29, passed away at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin after his Peugeot 208 was in collision with a Fiat Scudo van at 6pm.

Mr Drury’s car flipped after the collision, which closed the A96, near Waulkmill, for seven hours as police carried out investigations into the circumstances.

The two occupants of the van were also taken to hospital.

