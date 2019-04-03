Wednesday, April 3rd 2019 Show Links
SCOTLAND: Man charged after alleged £100,000 jewellery theft from house in north-east

by David Mackay
April 3, 2019, 3:26 pm
A 30-year-old man has been charged after more than £100,000 of property was stolen from a Moray home.

Jewellery including watches, rings and necklaces were taken from a house on Cathedral Street in Buckie between March 8 and 9.

According to The Press and Journal, Police have now confirmed that a 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with the offence and is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today.

DC Ryan Rozanski said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who have assisted with this investigation.”

