SCOTLAND: Man caught with sickening haul of 250,000 indecent images of kids

A Moray man has been placed on the sex offenders register after being found in possession of more than 250,000 indecent images of children.

Stephen Moncrieff, 60, was caught by police in June last year after cybercrimes officers discovered his IP address was being used to access illicit pictures.

When officers searched his flat in Elgin’s South Street, three laptops were removed from the property, together with hidden nine memory sticks.

Each device contained images and in some cases videos of young children aged between two and 16, ranging from the most serious category A, depicting serious abuse, to category C.

Overall, there were 252,901 indecent videos and images on Moncrieff’s various devices, including 2,169 at category A and a further 2,807 at category B. The remainder of the images were category C.

