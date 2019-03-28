Scotland: Man banned from football matches for 18 months for throwing bottle into crowd

A man has been banned from attending football matches for 18 months after throwing a plastic bottle into a crowd of Aberdeen fans.

David Roy lobbed the projectile from his seat in the away section of the stadium when Rangers visited Pittodrie on August 5.

The 44-year-old admitted to “culpable and reckless conduct” and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this morning to hear his face.

Sheriff Ian Wallace sentenced Roy to an 18-month football ban, prohibiting him from attending any professional games organised anywhere in the UK.

He was also ordered to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work within the next eight months.

For the full story, read tomorrow’s Press & Journal.