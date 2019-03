A north-east man was arrested after doctors discovered he had a knife in his pocket while he was undergoing an x-ray.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday that Jordan Rae had attended Fraserburgh Hospital on Saturday after suffering an unspecified injury.

The 22-year-old, who limped into the dock as he appeared from custody, began behaving aggressively while there and police were called amid suspicions he was “under the influence of alcohol or drugs”.

