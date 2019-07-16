SCOTLAND: Man appears in court charged with murdering his own mother

An man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his mother at her home.

Carol Milne died at a property on Clifton Road in Aberdeen early on Thursday morning.

Police arrested and charged Jordan Milne the following day and he appeared in private at the city’s sheriff court yesterday.

The 24-year-old, whose address was given simply as Aberdeen, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Tributes outside Mrs Milne’s house included a note, signed by her other son Curtis, which said: “I love you, I miss you”.

