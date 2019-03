A man has admitted stealing almost £10,000 of gambling chips from an Aberdeen casino.

Gambling addict Mahmudul Hasan, 48, had been in Rainbow Casino, Summer Street, on Tuesday playing blackjack before he swiped the float from one of the tables.

The box contained chips valued at £9,301.50.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson said around 9pm Hasan returned to a blackjack table, lifted the float box and “concealed it within his jacket”.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

