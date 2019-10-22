SCOTLAND: Man, 83, dies following alleged attack, with two other OAPs in hospital

A dog walker in his 80s has died and two other OAPs are in a serious condition after an alleged attack in woodlands in north-east Scotland.

Police were called to Birkenhill Woods, Elgin, following reports of two separate incidents, with police last night confirming that a man had died.

Another man and a woman, both aged 70, are in hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries, police have said.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened around 9am.

Forensic officers were seen in the woodland for most of yesterday carrying out investigation into the incident, with a police helicopter also seen circling the woods and a housing estate in the town during the evening.

Detective Inspector Brian Geddes said the man’s death was a “tragic incident” and said his and his colleagues’ thoughts were with the person’s family.

Anyone with information that could help officers should contact police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.