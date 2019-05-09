SCOTLAND: Leading surgeon who admitted three child assaults returns to work

A leading surgeon who was banned from practising after he was convicted of a string of assaults – including three against a child – has been allowed to return to work.

A tribunal decided any further restriction against Dr Niall Craig would be “punitive” given he was “an otherwise well-respected and competent practitioner” about whom there were “no clinical concerns”.

Dr Craig was a consultant orthopaedic surgeon based in Aberdeen, carrying out ground-breaking work, when he was hauled before disciplinary bosses after appearing in court in 2017.

The medic appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in March of 2017 where he admitted two charges of assault to injury between 2010 and 2016 and three charges of assaulting a child.

