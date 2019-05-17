SCOTLAND: Jeremy Kyle guest said show ‘lied’ about mental health checks

A Scottish woman has slammed the Jeremy Kyle Show for their “lies” after footage of her on the show was broadcast on a national news programme – despite her asking for it to be deleted.

Lesley Ferguson was left shocked after footage from one of her three appearances aired on the national news broadcast by ITV on Wednesday evening.

Ms Ferguson, from Conon Bridge, in the Highlands, had requested that the footage be withdrawn following her appearances after it caused problems for her family, and claims show bosses said the footage would not be rebroadcast, so was amazed to see herself appear on the national news.

The 48-year-old said: “I was watching the news on ITV last night and I couldn’t believe it. The anger hit me and I just thought you scumbags, you lied to me.

“They are claiming everyone who sees Jeremy gets a mental health assessment carried out on them beforehand. This is sheer and utter lies.”

