Scotland international Christophe Berra seals Dundee switch

Christophe Berra will spend the rest of the season at Dundee after the Dark Blues sealed a loan deal for the Scotland international.

The former Hearts skipper was surplus to requirements at Tynecastle, alerting Dens Park boss James McPake to the possibility of adding the seasoned defender to his squad.

Thirty-five-year-old Berra joins the Championship side as they struggle to find the form to mount a promotion push with a wealth of experience behind him.

The central defender has 41 Scotland caps to his name and has played almost 600 matches in his career for the Jambos, Wolves and Ipswich Town.