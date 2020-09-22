Scotland in lockdown: What restrictions could be put in place this week?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will make a statement in the Scottish Parliament today detailing new coronavirus restrictions for the country.

It comes as positive cases in Scotland rise week-on-week, with warnings that the virus is threatening to run out of control.

Scots have been warned that they may face up to six more months of restrictions as the First Minister looks to avoid the death toll in the country escalating.

A Cobra meeting is being held this morning between all four heads of state, where a four-nation approach to restrictions may be decided.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to lay out any action they will be taking in the Scottish Parliament later today and this could come in many forms.

Circuit break

A leaked Scottish Government document showed that ministers were considering a two-week full lockdown in regions when schools were on holiday.

This would lead to the same restrictions that were in place during spring, including closure of all indoor entertainment venues, pubs and shops, and a travel ban.

It would also include guidance for people to stay at home unless for essential purposes and universities and colleges confined to remote learning.

Scientists hope this temporary restriction would cut transmission rates drastically while limiting the negative impact it would have on the economy.

10pm hospitality curfew

This restriction would mean all pubs and hospitality venues in Scotland would be forced to close at 10pm.

The curfew has already been put in place in the north-east of England, meaning venues there have to shut between 10pm and 5am.

Closing at a fixed time would restrict socialising between other households and limit the chance of the virus spreading in that environment.

It would also curb rulebreakers who break social distancing rules when they are drunk.

Ban on indoor household gatherings

Residents in a number of areas in Glasgow and nearby regions are currently unable to visit another household indoors unless for essential purposes.

This restriction could be put in place for the rest of Scotland, meaning that you will be unable to meet friends or family living in another household indoors.

Health secretary Jeane Freeman confirmed this was one of the measures the Scottish Government was looking at.

It has also recently been introduced in Northern Ireland, where there will be no mixing of two households indoors from 6pm today.

Vulnerable to be told to shield again

The most vulnerable and over 65s were urged to stay in their homes during the height of the pandemic, with some only being able to go to shops and parks in August.

However, in order to protect them from the deadly disease, those with underlying health conditions could once again be ordered to stay indoors if the cases continue to rise.

Those who are most-at-risk would be sent letters telling them to avoid most contact with the outside world if the virus runs out of control again.

Up to 4.5 million people will be identified through a new “risk model” based on underlying health conditions, age, sex and weight, The Telegraph reported.

A full lockdown

Considered a last resort by the Scottish Government, this would see a return to the lockdown restrictions that were in place from the end of March into the summer.

There would be a complete ban on social gatherings and people would be told to stay at home unless making an essential journey.

Non-essential businesses such as pubs, shops and restaurants would be forced to close for an unspecified period of time.

However, the disastrous effect on the economy means this would only be introduced as a final throw of the dice.