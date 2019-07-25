SCOTLAND: Hotel worker jailed after failing to pay historic court fines

A man has been jailed for failing to pay a trio of hefty fines – including one dating back more than seven years.

Ricky Forrester appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday after the financial penalties he incurred in previous criminal cases caught up with him.

The 26-year-old hotel worker had been ordered to pay a total of £1,600 in compensation following a number of incidents when he was younger, including stealing items from a house in 2012, spray-painting “obscene remarks and images” on a car in 2014, and an incident this year where he kicked his ex-partner’s door.

