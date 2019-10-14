Scotland gaffer Clarke hails Dundee United man Shankland as Scots romp to victory

Scotland boss Steve Clarke was impressed by Lawrence Shankland’s overall performance as the Dundee United striker scored on his first international start.

Shankland claimed his 16th goal of the season in a 6-0 win over San Marino on Sunday, netting from the rebound after Scott McTominay’s effort had crashed off the bar (see video below).

The 24-year-old forward made his debut as a half-time substitute in the 4-0 defeat in Russia but was more involved at Hampden as Scotland got back to winning ways following four consecutive defeats.

Clarke said: “I thought he was good, a lot of good hold-up play, links the play well, gets the ball in.

“Scored a striker’s goal, right on the margin of offside when the ball came back off the bar.

“He was unlucky, the goalkeeper made an unbelievable save from him and he had another chance as well, so he could have had a few goals.

“Lawrence is a goalscorer, he has impressed working with the group and I am pleased he has got a goal on his debut, and not the only one – Stuart Findlay got a goal on his debut, which is great for Stuart.”

The newcomers were upstaged by John McGinn, who netted a first-half hat-trick.

The Aston Villa midfielder now has seven goals for the season, four of them for his country.

“He’s a goalscorer, he has shown that in the English Premier League,” Clarke said.

“If you can score goals at that level, you can score goals at any level.

“They have found a really good way of playing John at Aston Villa, where he is always up supporting the striker and getting on the end of second balls in and around the box.”

Meanwhile, Stuart Findlay hailed the comprehensive 6-0 victory over San Marino as the “peak of my career so far” after he marked his first cap with a goal and an assist.

After setting up McGinn’s third goal with a firm downward header at the end of the first half, the Kilmarnock centre-back got on the scoresheet himself when he nodded in Ryan Christie’s corner to put Scotland 5-0 up.

Findlay – the first Kilmarnock player to score for Scotland since 1969 – said netting on his international debut at Hampden Park was a childhood dream.

“It’s an amazing feeling for myself,” the 24-year-old said.

“It’s probably the peak of my career so far. To score on my debut at Hampden is something I’ve dreamt of as a little boy so it’s a really special moment for me.

“I’ve looked up and seen my mum and dad in the stand for the national anthem and that’s a moment I’ve been able to savour forever.

“But the most important thing was we knew we had a game to play and I know it’s a game we’re expected to win. But to go out, score six goals and keep a clean sheet – we’ve done what was expected and, hopefully, we can kick-start our form from here.”

A first-half hat-trick from Villa midfielder McGinn had put Scotland 3-0 up at the break, while there were also goals for substitute Stuart Armstrong and home debutant Shankland in the second half of the Euro 2020 qualifying Group I fixture.

Findlay said it was a special night for both him and Dundee United striker Shankland, who he has known since childhood.

He added: “I’ve known Lawrence from when we were little boys, we used to play against each other aged eight and nine so I’ve known him all the way through.

“I was over the moon to see him score and then to get one myself was a really special moment for the two of us.

“We might not have been involved at this level not very long so it just shows you how quickly football can turn and I’m delighted for Lawrence.

“Just to get your first cap anywhere is incredible but to do it at Hampden is just something you dream of when you’re growing up and it’s something I’ll always remember.”

The victory saw Scotland move up one place in Group I, above Kazakhstan to within a point of third-placed Cyprus with two matches remaining.

Clarke’s side face that pair next month.