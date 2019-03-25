SCOTLAND: Four police vehicles rush to primary school as man arrested over ‘disturbance’

A man has been arrested following a disturbance at an Aberdeen primary school.

Police officers were called to Tullos School on Girdleness Road at 10.50am following reports from members of the public, according to The Press and Journal.

Witnesses on social media said a police van and three police cars were in attendance at the school.

Witnesses reported seeing the man push his way into Tullos School, while others suggested he had been shouting at staff.

It is understood that parents were informed and told that the children were safe and unaware of what had taken place.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the school at around 10.50am.

She said: “We had reports of a disturbance.

“The man has been arrested in connection with that.”

It is understood that no-one was physically harmed in the incident.

Aberdeen City Council refused to comment on the matter.