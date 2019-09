A former police inspector has appeared in court accused of murdering his wife.

Keith Farquharson, 60, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing the alleged charge.

Police were called to a property in Angusfield Avenue on Thursday morning after it emerged Alice Farquharson had died.

Her husband, whose general address was given as Aberdeen in court paperwork, also faces a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

