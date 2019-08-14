SCOTLAND: Former deputy provost on trial for sexually assaulting man

Former Aberdeen depute provost Alan Donnelly has gone on trial accused of sexually assaulting a man working at a function.

Mr Donnelly, 65, appeared in the dock yesterday following allegations he inappropriately touched and kissed a man at an event in November last year.

His alleged victim, who gave evidence at the city’s sheriff court from behind a screen, said the incident had left him “mentally disturbed”.

Donnelly, a Conservative councillor, who denies the charges against him, will appear before Sheriff Andrew Miller again in late October.