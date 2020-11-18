Scotland fixtures: What next for Steve Clarke’s Euro 2020 qualifying heroes?

International matches have recently dominated the football calendar, with the Uefa Nations League clash in Israel Scotland’s eighth outing since September.

And in that period, the country celebrated seeing the men’s side end their absence from a major tournament after beating Serbia to reach next summer’s Euro 2020.

But there will now be something of a drought when it comes to international fixtures.

National team manager Steve Clarke is not due to see his players again until March when they start their World Cup qualifying campaign for Qatar 2022.

Three dates have been set aside between March 24 and 31 instead of two due to Euro 2020 being postponed.

The draw for European qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take be staged as a virtual event, because of the pandemic, on December 7 in Zurich.

After the March get-together, there will then be a two-month interlude before countries competing at the Euros play warm-up matches for the tournament between May 31 and June 8.

Euro 2020 begins with Italy hosting Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The wilderness years come to an end

Scotland kick-off their Group D campaign at home to the Czech Republic at Hampden three days later before facing England at Wembley on June 18 and then Croatia back in Glasgow on June 22.

Should Clarke’s men progress from their group, the last-16 games will be played between June 26 and 29, while the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals take place from July 2 to 11.

After that it’s another busy period finishing off the World Cup qualifying games in September, October and November.

The World Cup play-offs are scheduled for March 2022.