SCOTLAND: Five people charged over £12m money laundering and VAT fraud

Five people have been charged with a £12 million money laundering and VAT fraud operation, tax bosses said today.

The four men and one woman were arrested in an joint operation by HMRC and Police Scotland over the last week.

All five have now been charged with VAT fraud and money laundering offences and directing or being involved with serious organised crime.

HMRC said the value of the alleged fraud came to a total of £12m.

The arrests were made between Thursday March 21 and Monday March 25.

Two men, aged 56 and 34, and a 54-year-old woman from Bathgate, a 61-year-old man from Cambuslang and a 47-year-old man from Giffnock were those arrested.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Gordon Burns, of Police Scotland’s Economic Crime and Financial Investigation Unit, said: “Money laundering and associated criminality has a damaging effect on the UK economy and impacts on organisations, communities and individuals.

“Police Scotland will robustly investigate any allegations of unlawful financial conduct and will use all available resources, working with our colleagues in HMRC, to proactively target those who seek to profit from criminality.”

Joe Hendry, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: VAT fraud is not a victimless crime; it deprives us all of money that should be funding our public services.

“HMRC will continue to pursue criminals who attack the tax system and we ask anyone with information about suspected fraud to report it to HMRC online or call our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”