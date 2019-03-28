SCOTLAND: Fisherman who died after plunging into North Sea is named

A well-known creel fisherman has died after falling overboard and spending almonst an hour in icy North Sea waters.

The man, named locally as Tony Masson, had been out in his 19ft vessel Sea Mist outside Macduff Harbour when he fell into the water yesterday lunchtime.

A passing fisherman noticed the small boat going round in circles and raised the alarm at 12.40pm after discovering the boat was empty.

RNLI and coastguard teams were scrambled to the scene.

Nearly an hour after the mayday call was issued, 67-year-old Mr Masson was pulled from the water and airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police last night confirmed he had died.

