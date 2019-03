A north-east man has died after spending almost an hour in the icy North Sea.

A large scale search and rescue operation was launched just outside MacDuff Harbour after a creel fisherman was reported to be missing from his vessel early this afternoon.

HM Coastguard received a call from a fellow fisherman at 12.40pm today reporting the fisherman missing after he found the vessel unoccupied at sea.

Police said a report would be made to the procurator fiscal in due course.

