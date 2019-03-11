Monday, March 11th 2019 Show Links
SCOTLAND: Firebugs cause £40,000 of damage as business is targeted for SEVENTH time

by Reporter
March 11, 2019, 12:21 pm
Damage to one of the vans at Aberdeen Heating in Bucksburn
An Aberdeen business owner is facing a £40,000 repair bill after his firm was targeted by criminals for the seventh time in three years.

Thugs broke into the yard at Aberdeen Heating in Bucksburn early yesterday morning and set fire to six vans and a car, completely destroying the vehicles and their contents.

The fire, which police believe was started deliberately at about 1.25am, was the seventh time in three years the business has been targeted.

Police could be seen guarding the scene on Newton Terrace yesterday, inspecting the damage.

