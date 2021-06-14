Scotland fans react on social media after Euro 2020 defeat to the Czech Republic

Scotland fans have taken to social media to have their say on the Euro 2020 defeat against the Czech Republic.

Steve Clarke’s team got their Group D campaign under way at Hampden this afternoon with a 2-0 loss at the hands of the Czechs.

A Patrik Schick double, with goals coming either side of half time, consigned Scotland to defeat in their first major tournament game in 23 years.

Excitement was building before the game, with 9,000 inside the national stadium and people tuning in across the country to watch the historic moment.

The mood and hope of the nation was summed up by @cameronmciver1.

This whole day just feels like a dream so far. The team will do us proud 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Cameron McIver (@cameronmciver1) June 14, 2021

However, some were critical of Clarke’s team selection, with Che Adams starting on the bench a particular gripe, and Kieran Tierney being ruled out injured a blow.

Scotland had their moments, controlling much of the game, but just couldn’t find that crucial finish.

Old Firm Facts was so positive about the early display he was moved to edit a quote from a famous Trainspotting scene.

The joy and positivity was, sadly, short-lived.

Schick gave the Czechs the lead on 42 minutes with a terrific header before the Bayer Leverkusen hitman doubled his and his team’s tally with an unbelievable effort – lobbing David Marshall from just inside the Scottish half.

Comedian Robert Florence saw the funny side of it, however, commenting on the Scotland keeper’s involvement in the second goal.

David Marshall will surely be reflecting on his positioning when he’s in his bed tonight, lying at the bottom of his garden. — R L FLORENCE (@robertflorence) June 14, 2021

Some are looking forward to taking on England at Wembley on Friday night, with Scotland still well in with a chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

Others, however, are being more pragmatic after Scotland got their tournament off to a false start.

It’s not Czech-mate yet but many, including @paultteeaa, are asking themselves: ‘Why do we bother?’